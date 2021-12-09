Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] Stock trading around $55.04 per share: What’s Next?

Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ: APPS] gained 10.52% or 5.24 points to close at $55.04 with a heavy trading volume of 7020955 shares. The company report on December 7, 2021 that Digital Turbine to Participate in the Oppenheimer 5G Summit on December 14th, 2021.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced that CEO Bill Stone will be presenting at the Oppenheimer 5G Summit on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 12:25pm ET/9:25am PT. A live webcast will be available on the investor relations sections of Digital Turbine’s website (http://ir.digitalturbine.com/events). Additionally, Mr. Stone and other members of the senior management team will host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the course of the day.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $53.99, the shares rose to $58.00 and dropped to $53.8885, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for APPS points out that the company has recorded -23.44% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -39.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, APPS reached to a volume of 7020955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPS shares is $108.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Digital Turbine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $80 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Digital Turbine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Macquarie analysts kept a Neutral rating on APPS stock. On February 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for APPS shares from 80 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Turbine Inc. is set at 4.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for APPS in the course of the last twelve months was 216.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for APPS stock

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.73. With this latest performance, APPS shares dropped by -21.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.85 for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.67, while it was recorded at 50.78 for the last single week of trading, and 69.60 for the last 200 days.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.88 and a Gross Margin at +40.76. Digital Turbine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.50.

Return on Total Capital for APPS is now 45.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 45.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.06. Additionally, APPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] managed to generate an average of $196,014 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Digital Turbine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Digital Turbine Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Turbine Inc. go to 50.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]

There are presently around $3,345 million, or 75.10% of APPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APPS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,707,911, which is approximately 72.34% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,857,470 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $487.51 million in APPS stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $348.35 million in APPS stock with ownership of nearly 240.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

215 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ:APPS] by around 19,559,726 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 10,033,358 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 31,177,289 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,770,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APPS stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,289,914 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 5,453,700 shares during the same period.