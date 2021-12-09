Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] Is Currently 0.86 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE: DB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.86% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.32%. The company report on September 21, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB).

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – September 21, 2021) – Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (“Deutsche Bank” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DB). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Deutsche Bank and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Over the last 12 months, DB stock rose by 12.76%. The one-year Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock forecast points to a potential downside of -13.46.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.26 billion, with 2.10 billion shares outstanding and 1.92 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, DB stock reached a trading volume of 4172934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]:

UBS have made an estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for DB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 370.46.

DB Stock Performance Analysis:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.32. With this latest performance, DB shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.61 for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.84, while it was recorded at 12.54 for the last single week of trading, and 12.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.63. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.48.

Return on Total Capital for DB is now 0.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 444.07. Additionally, DB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 215.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] managed to generate an average of $5,847 per employee.

DB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft go to 1.01%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,024 million, or 34.19% of DB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DB stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 102,971,047, which is approximately 0.505% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 67,501,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $863.35 million in DB stocks shares; and HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL LP, currently with $861.91 million in DB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE:DB] by around 25,014,496 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 71,287,382 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 452,875,308 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 549,177,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DB stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,931,292 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 34,980,308 shares during the same period.