Datadog Inc. [DDOG] Is Currently 3.47 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] traded at a high on 12/08/21, posting a 3.47 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $183.16. The company report on November 30, 2021 that Datadog Achieves AWS Graviton Ready Designation.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, announced today that it has achieved the AWS Graviton Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes that Datadog has demonstrated successful integration with AWS Graviton.

Achieving the AWS Graviton Ready designation differentiates Datadog as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product that robustly integrates with AWS Graviton and is generally available and fully supported for AWS customers. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale, and with varying levels of complexity.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2769764 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Datadog Inc. stands at 7.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.06%.

The market cap for DDOG stock reached $58.96 billion, with 310.25 million shares outstanding and 235.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, DDOG reached a trading volume of 2769764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Datadog Inc. [DDOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $207.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $160 to $220. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $138, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on DDOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 11.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 67.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 59.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 317.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

How has DDOG stock performed recently?

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.32. With this latest performance, DDOG shares dropped by -4.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.70 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 167.08, while it was recorded at 171.05 for the last single week of trading, and 119.85 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.28 and a Gross Margin at +78.43. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.07.

Return on Total Capital for DDOG is now -1.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.22. Additionally, DDOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] managed to generate an average of -$22,624 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings analysis for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc. go to 29.40%.

Insider trade positions for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]

There are presently around $35,167 million, or 78.60% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,593,179, which is approximately 3.768% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 18,964,045 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.36 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.8 billion in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly 16.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Datadog Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 347 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 29,457,244 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 13,169,598 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 156,047,518 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,674,360 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,544,557 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,389,041 shares during the same period.