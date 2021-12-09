CooTek [Cayman] Inc. [CTK] Is Currently 19.90 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE: CTK] traded at a high on 12/08/21, posting a 19.90 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.65. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Love Fantasy Invested by CooTek Ranks No. 2 on US Game Chart.

Love Fantasy, a female-oriented mid-core casual game, has soared to No. 2 on the US iOS Games ranking this week, topping the casual and match-3 game chart. The game was developed by Smillage, the game studio invested by CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) (“CooTek” or the “Company”). Since the release of several hyper-casual hits such as Catwalk Beauty this year, CooTek has obtained a hit in the mid-core casual game field as well.

Designed to cater to the female users, Love Fantasy offers not only makeovers or match-3 puzzles, but also fun role-playing experiences and challenges that allow women to explore in different day-to-day relationship or professional scenarios. Since its launch in March, Love Fantasy has witnessed rapid growth in numerous overseas markets with active updates on its stories and gameplay. The game, currently downloaded over 6 million times, has received a huge number of positive reviews given its diverse stories, realistic characters, and excellent image quality.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7838477 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. stands at 27.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.66%.

The market cap for CTK stock reached $49.33 million, with 64.77 million shares outstanding and 14.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 564.61K shares, CTK reached a trading volume of 7838477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CooTek [Cayman] Inc. [CTK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTK shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2019, representing the official price target for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13.

How has CTK stock performed recently?

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [CTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.17. With this latest performance, CTK shares dropped by -40.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.44 for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [CTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0219, while it was recorded at 0.6071 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7768 for the last 200 days.

CooTek [Cayman] Inc. [CTK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [CTK] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.32 and a Gross Margin at +94.53. CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.73.

Return on Total Capital for CTK is now -202.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -377.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -377.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [CTK] managed to generate an average of -$62,407 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.44.CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for CooTek [Cayman] Inc. [CTK]

There are presently around $2 million, or 1.60% of CTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTK stocks are: ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD with ownership of 2,122,328, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.61% of the total institutional ownership; SC CHINA HOLDING LTD, holding 416,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in CTK stocks shares; and SIG CHINA INVESTMENTS MASTER FUND III, LLLP, currently with $0.1 million in CTK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE:CTK] by around 47,538 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 581,774 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,467,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,096,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTK stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,037 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 557,944 shares during the same period.