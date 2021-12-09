Context Therapeutics Inc. [CNTX] moved down -8.70: Why It’s Important

Context Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CNTX] price plunged by -8.70 percent to reach at -$0.48. The company report on December 6, 2021 that Context Therapeutics Inc. Announces Closing of $31.25 Million Private Placement.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTX) (“Context Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a women’s oncology company developing small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for breast and gynecological cancers, today announced that it has closed its previously announced private placement for the sale of 5,000,000 shares of common stock of Context Therapeutics together with warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares of common stock (“Warrants”), which resulted in gross proceeds to Context Therapeutics of approximately $31.25 million, before deducting offering expenses (the “Offering”). Each share of common stock and accompanying Warrant were sold at a combined offering price of $6.25. The Warrants have a five and one-half year term and an exercise price of $6.25 per share.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

A sum of 4704538 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.96M shares. Context Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $5.53 and dropped to a low of $4.42 until finishing in the latest session at $5.04.

CNTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Context Therapeutics Inc. [CNTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.61.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.35 for Context Therapeutics Inc. [CNTX]. The present Moving Average recorded at 5.42 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Context Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Context Therapeutics Inc. [CNTX] managed to generate an average of $3,322,233 per employee.Context Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.