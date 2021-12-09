Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] is -4.43% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CUK] jumped around 0.81 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $17.91 at the close of the session, up 4.74%. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Holland America Line Names Kacy Cole Vice President of Marketing & E-commerce.

Cole brings more than 20 years of digital, integrated and consumer marketing experience to the cruise line.

– Holland America Line is tapping the digital expertise of Kacy Cole, naming her the cruise line’s new vice president of marketing and e-commerce. Cole comes to the cruise industry with more than 20 years of global experience leading marketing functions, implementing digital transformation and integrating brand and performance marketing together to deliver growth. She will report to Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer.

Carnival Corporation & plc stock is now -4.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CUK Stock saw the intraday high of $18.32 and lowest of $17.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.31, which means current price is +18.14% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, CUK reached a trading volume of 3863991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]?

Berenberg have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.22.

How has CUK stock performed recently?

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.75. With this latest performance, CUK shares dropped by -20.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.76 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.35, while it was recorded at 16.92 for the last single week of trading, and 22.10 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] shares currently have an operating margin of -84.99 and a Gross Margin at -52.26. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.95.

Return on Total Capital for CUK is now -11.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.07. Additionally, CUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.82.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 13.40%.

Insider trade positions for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CUK] by around 5,096,955 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 1,867,582 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 14,261,339 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,225,876 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUK stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,388,342 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 793,021 shares during the same period.