Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI] is 11.11% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Biofrontera Inc. [NASDAQ: BFRI] traded at a high on 12/08/21, posting a 12.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.90. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Biofrontera Inc. Announces Notice of Allowance for U.S. Method-of-Use Patent on PDT-lamp.

Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for Biofrontera Pharma GmbH’s U.S. patent number 17/215,785 (‘785 patent), titled “Illumination device for photodynamic therapy, method for treating a skin disease and method for operating an illumination device,” which protects a number of innovations relating to the RhodoLED XL lamp.

“This is a patent covered by the exclusive license of Biofrontera Inc. to sell Ameluz and the RhodoLED lamp series in the USA. It furthers Biofrontera’s commitment to patient safety, enhances our lead product’s competitive position and strengthens the intellectual property portfolio around our lead product Ameluz in combination with the FDA-approved RhodoLED XL lamp. The technical improvements claimed in the patent allow for greater standardization and procedural compliance for photodynamic therapy (PDT) with the combination product. As previously announced, in 2022, within the framework of our License and Supply Agreement, Biofrontera Bioscience GmbH plans to start a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of actinic keratoses on the face and scalp with three tubes of Ameluz and the RhodoLED XL lamp,” stated Erica Monaco, Chief Executive Officer of Biofrontera Inc.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6155456 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Biofrontera Inc. stands at 31.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 26.01%.

The market cap for BFRI stock reached $69.87 million, with 14.26 million shares outstanding and 3.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.79M shares, BFRI reached a trading volume of 6155456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biofrontera Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for BFRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.68.

How has BFRI stock performed recently?

Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.16.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.44 for Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI]. The present Moving Average recorded at 4.61 for the last single week of trading.

Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Biofrontera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.