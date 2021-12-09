Berenberg lifts Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RXRX] closed the trading session at $19.81 on 12/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.44, while the highest price level was $20.62. The company report on December 7, 2021 that Recursion Announces Transformational Collaboration with Roche and Genentech in Neuroscience and Oncology, Advancing Novel Medicines to Patients Using Machine Learning and High Content Screening Methods at Scale to Map Complex Biology.

The deal, worth several billion dollars, is a future-looking model of technology-enabled target and drug discovery.

Recursion (NASDAQ: RXRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology to radically improve lives by industrializing drug discovery, development and beyond through disruptive innovation, today announced a transformational collaboration with Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. Recursion will work with both Roche and Genentech’s R&D units to leverage technology-enabled drug discovery through the Recursion Operating System (OS) to more rapidly identify novel targets and advance medicines in key areas of neuroscience as well as in an oncology indication. Under the terms of the agreement, Recursion will receive an upfront payment of $150 million and is eligible for additional performance-based research milestones. Under the collaboration, Roche and Genentech (combined) may initiate up to 40 programs, each of which, if successfully developed and commercialized, could yield more than $300M in development, commercialization and net sales milestones for Recursion, as well as tiered royalties on net sales.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.71 percent and weekly performance of 13.33 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, RXRX reached to a volume of 2914782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RXRX shares is $32.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RXRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on RXRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for RXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 460.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.19.

RXRX stock trade performance evaluation

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.33. With this latest performance, RXRX shares gained by 1.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.47% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.90 for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.19, while it was recorded at 19.15 for the last single week of trading.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2135.66. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2196.01.

Return on Total Capital for RXRX is now -48.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.47. Additionally, RXRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.25.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.00 and a Current Ratio set at 14.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,127 million, or 74.00% of RXRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RXRX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 22,061,374, which is approximately 19.115% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; LAURION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,923,713 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.3 million in RXRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $56.19 million in RXRX stock with ownership of nearly 1.076% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RXRX] by around 8,462,330 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 520,280 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 45,432,835 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,415,445 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RXRX stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,350,383 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 63,954 shares during the same period.