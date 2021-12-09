Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] moved down -0.50: Why It’s Important

Atmos Energy Corporation [NYSE: ATO] loss -0.50% on the last trading session, reaching $94.41 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2021; Initiates Fiscal 2022 through Fiscal 2026 Guidance; Raises Dividend 8.8 Percent.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) today reported consolidated results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Atmos Energy Corporation represents 131.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.22 billion with the latest information. ATO stock price has been found in the range of $93.38 to $95.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 893.03K shares, ATO reached a trading volume of 3053615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATO shares is $108.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Atmos Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Atmos Energy Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atmos Energy Corporation is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for ATO stock

Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.57. With this latest performance, ATO shares gained by 1.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.65 for Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.70, while it was recorded at 93.46 for the last single week of trading, and 96.37 for the last 200 days.

Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.56 and a Gross Margin at +35.74. Atmos Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.52.

Return on Total Capital for ATO is now 6.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.65. Additionally, ATO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] managed to generate an average of $141,994 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Atmos Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atmos Energy Corporation go to 7.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO]

There are presently around $10,871 million, or 88.50% of ATO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,040,524, which is approximately 1.181% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,918,483 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in ATO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $928.87 million in ATO stock with ownership of nearly 4.666% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atmos Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 264 institutional holders increased their position in Atmos Energy Corporation [NYSE:ATO] by around 7,304,694 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 3,182,643 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 104,093,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,581,194 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATO stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,852,247 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 319,037 shares during the same period.