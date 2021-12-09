Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] fell -14.63% so far this year. What now?

Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE: AGI] price plunged by -0.27 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on November 23, 2021 that Alamos Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Share Repurchases Under Normal Course Issuer Bid.

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.025 per common share. Additionally, the Company repurchased 383,000 shares at a cost of $2.9 million, or $7.55 per share, under its Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) thus far in November.

Year-to-date the Company has repurchased 1,183,262 shares for $8.9 million. Including the upcoming dividend, the Company has returned $48 million to shareholders thus far in 2021 through dividends and share buybacks. The Company has paid dividends for 12 consecutive years during which time $235 million has been returned to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

A sum of 3231822 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.82M shares. Alamos Gold Inc. shares reached a high of $7.505 and dropped to a low of $7.38 until finishing in the latest session at $7.47.

The one-year AGI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.31. The average equity rating for AGI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGI shares is $8.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Alamos Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Alamos Gold Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alamos Gold Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGI in the course of the last twelve months was 24.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

AGI Stock Performance Analysis:

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, AGI shares dropped by -6.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.55 for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.83, while it was recorded at 7.39 for the last single week of trading, and 8.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alamos Gold Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.95 and a Gross Margin at +35.13. Alamos Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.28.

Return on Total Capital for AGI is now 8.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.02. Additionally, AGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] managed to generate an average of $132,840 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Alamos Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,558 million, or 69.05% of AGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGI stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 42,788,702, which is approximately -1.03% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,440,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.18 million in AGI stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $81.71 million in AGI stock with ownership of nearly 1.914% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alamos Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE:AGI] by around 10,218,403 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 18,930,234 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 178,886,440 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,035,077 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGI stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,214,818 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,132,030 shares during the same period.