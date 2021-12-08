why Sunrun Inc. [RUN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $73.03

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] price surged by 1.00 percent to reach at $0.4. The company report on December 3, 2021 that BRIDGE Housing and Sunrun Celebrate Completion of Solar Installation for Renters in Suisun City.

Ribbon cutting event at Cottonwood Creek rental community marks 8th completed Solar on Multifamily Affordable Housing (SOMAH) project between Sunrun and BRIDGE Housing.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

, nationally recognized community development organization, BRIDGE Housing, and Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services provider, held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of a new solar installation serving 94 affordable rental homes in Suisun City, California. The Cottonwood Creek solar project is 246 kilowatts, which provides nearly $47 per month in bill savings for residents via virtual net metering, along with job training in the rapidly growing clean energy sector.

A sum of 6160512 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.21M shares. Sunrun Inc. shares reached a high of $41.01 and dropped to a low of $37.71 until finishing in the latest session at $40.35.

The one-year RUN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.75. The average equity rating for RUN stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunrun Inc. [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $73.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 3.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.27.

RUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.69. With this latest performance, RUN shares dropped by -30.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.07 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.21, while it was recorded at 42.28 for the last single week of trading, and 49.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunrun Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.70 and a Gross Margin at +17.25. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.80.

Return on Total Capital for RUN is now -4.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.67. Additionally, RUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] managed to generate an average of -$20,399 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

RUN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunrun Inc. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc. go to 47.82%.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,193 million, or 98.60% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,816,561, which is approximately 11.936% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 21,494,912 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $867.32 million in RUN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $719.98 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 4.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 288 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 31,341,056 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 19,628,275 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 152,082,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,051,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,554,888 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 3,534,418 shares during the same period.