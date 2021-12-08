WeWork Inc. [WE] is -16.96% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

WeWork Inc. [NYSE: WE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.08% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.89%. The company report on December 6, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors WeWork Inc. – WE.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of WeWork Inc. (“WeWork” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether WeWork and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Over the last 12 months, WE stock dropped by -17.04%.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.68 billion, with 716.43 million shares outstanding and 680.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, WE stock reached a trading volume of 6094906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on WeWork Inc. [WE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for WeWork Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for WE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

WE Stock Performance Analysis:

WeWork Inc. [WE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.89. With this latest performance, WE shares dropped by -10.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.54 for WeWork Inc. [WE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.80, while it was recorded at 8.35 for the last single week of trading, and 10.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WeWork Inc. Fundamentals:

WeWork Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

WeWork Inc. [WE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $350 million, or 5.90% of WE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WE stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 8,724,279, which is approximately 19.346% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,244,943 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.73 million in WE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $35.43 million in WE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

36 institutional holders increased their position in WeWork Inc. [NYSE:WE] by around 12,416,023 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 10,958,139 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 17,664,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,038,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WE stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,162,903 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 7,622,628 shares during the same period.