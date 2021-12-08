Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Asana Inc. [ASAN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Asana Inc. [NYSE: ASAN] price plunged by -1.67 percent to reach at -$1.12. The company report on December 3, 2021 that Great Place to Work® Names Asana One of the Best Workplaces for Parents™ in 2021, Ranking #38.

Great Place to Work® has honored Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) (LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, as one of the Best Workplaces for Parents. Asana was recognized for its industry-leading suite of programs designed to support parents as they face increased caregiving responsibilities following the shift to distributed work. This year, Asana was ranked #38 on the prestigious list, moving up 17 spots from its 2020 placement.

A sum of 6075365 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.28M shares. Asana Inc. shares reached a high of $67.86 and dropped to a low of $61.761 until finishing in the latest session at $65.86.

The one-year ASAN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.13. The average equity rating for ASAN stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Asana Inc. [ASAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $106.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Asana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price from $85 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Asana Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $115 to $135, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on ASAN stock. On September 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ASAN shares from 77 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc. is set at 10.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 56.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 40.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50.

ASAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Asana Inc. [ASAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.53. With this latest performance, ASAN shares dropped by -49.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 148.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.96 for Asana Inc. [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.51, while it was recorded at 83.55 for the last single week of trading, and 70.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Asana Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asana Inc. [ASAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.34 and a Gross Margin at +87.34. Asana Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -93.26.

Return on Total Capital for ASAN is now -38.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -457.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.73. Additionally, ASAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Asana Inc. [ASAN] managed to generate an average of -$196,028 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Asana Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

ASAN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Asana Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASAN.

Asana Inc. [ASAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,836 million, or 74.60% of ASAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,022,576, which is approximately 18.571% of the company’s market cap and around 8.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,218,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $343.7 million in ASAN stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $308.64 million in ASAN stock with ownership of nearly -25.79% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asana Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in Asana Inc. [NYSE:ASAN] by around 12,918,433 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 10,104,330 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 35,221,632 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,244,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASAN stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,710,079 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 479,594 shares during the same period.