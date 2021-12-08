Wall Street Analyst Downgrade HealthEquity Inc. [HQY]. What else is Wall St. saying

HealthEquity Inc. [NASDAQ: HQY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -24.60% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -21.85%. The company report on December 6, 2021 that HealthEquity Reports Third Quarter Ended October 31, 2021 Financial Results.

Highlights of the third quarter include:.

Revenue of $180.0 million, an increase of less than one percent compared to $179.4 million in Q3 FY21.

Over the last 12 months, HQY stock dropped by -37.85%. The one-year HealthEquity Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.83. The average equity rating for HQY stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.72 billion, with 83.48 million shares outstanding and 82.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 473.34K shares, HQY stock reached a trading volume of 8299629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on HealthEquity Inc. [HQY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HQY shares is $83.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HQY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for HealthEquity Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for HealthEquity Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on HQY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HealthEquity Inc. is set at 3.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for HQY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for HQY in the course of the last twelve months was 21.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.60.

HQY Stock Performance Analysis:

HealthEquity Inc. [HQY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.85. With this latest performance, HQY shares dropped by -37.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HQY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.46 for HealthEquity Inc. [HQY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.04, while it was recorded at 52.96 for the last single week of trading, and 71.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HealthEquity Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HealthEquity Inc. [HQY] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.91 and a Gross Margin at +46.25. HealthEquity Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.20.

Return on Total Capital for HQY is now 3.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HealthEquity Inc. [HQY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.97. Additionally, HQY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HealthEquity Inc. [HQY] managed to generate an average of $2,944 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.HealthEquity Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

HQY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HealthEquity Inc. posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HQY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HealthEquity Inc. go to 5.05%.

HealthEquity Inc. [HQY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,478 million, or 98.60% of HQY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HQY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,005,075, which is approximately -0.535% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,017,461 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $342.59 million in HQY stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $264.77 million in HQY stock with ownership of nearly 6.258% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HealthEquity Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in HealthEquity Inc. [NASDAQ:HQY] by around 4,522,949 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 7,761,863 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 69,114,772 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,399,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HQY stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 922,258 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 4,559,332 shares during the same period.