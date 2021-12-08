The Benchmark Company lifts Schlumberger Limited [SLB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Schlumberger Limited [NYSE: SLB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.50% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.25%. The company report on November 30, 2021 that Schlumberger Announces Redemption of 100% of Outstanding 2.40% Senior Notes Due 2022.

Deposit of funds for redemption satisfies and discharges indenture.

As part of its ongoing commitment to debt reduction, Schlumberger Limited (“Schlumberger”) announced that Schlumberger Investment SA, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Schlumberger (“SISA”), will redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of its 2.40% Senior Notes due 2022 (CUSIP Nos. 806854AD7 / L81445AD7; and ISIN Nos. US806854AD77 / USL81445AD75) (the “Notes”). The redemption date for the Notes is May 2, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”).

Over the last 12 months, SLB stock rose by 34.74%. The one-year Schlumberger Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.38. The average equity rating for SLB stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $43.26 billion, with 1.40 billion shares outstanding and 1.40 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.01M shares, SLB stock reached a trading volume of 9080798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Schlumberger Limited [SLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLB shares is $39.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Schlumberger Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $28 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Schlumberger Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on SLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schlumberger Limited is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 22.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

SLB Stock Performance Analysis:

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.25. With this latest performance, SLB shares dropped by -8.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.24 for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.01, while it was recorded at 29.54 for the last single week of trading, and 30.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Schlumberger Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Schlumberger Limited [SLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.07 and a Gross Margin at +9.08. Schlumberger Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.57.

Return on Total Capital for SLB is now 3.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Schlumberger Limited [SLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.26. Additionally, SLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Schlumberger Limited [SLB] managed to generate an average of -$122,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Schlumberger Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

SLB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schlumberger Limited go to 61.30%.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33,564 million, or 78.00% of SLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120,080,802, which is approximately 0.024% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 95,363,170 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.93 billion in SLB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.8 billion in SLB stock with ownership of nearly 5.435% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Schlumberger Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 467 institutional holders increased their position in Schlumberger Limited [NYSE:SLB] by around 58,703,338 shares. Additionally, 556 investors decreased positions by around 66,471,931 shares, while 200 investors held positions by with 965,988,675 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,091,163,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLB stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,512,631 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 8,468,410 shares during the same period.