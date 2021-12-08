Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] Stock trading around $4.60 per share: What’s Next?

Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: SYTA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 66.67% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 36.90%. The company report on December 7, 2021 that Siyata Mobile Receives $1.3M Purchase Order for SD7 Ruggedized Devices and Accessories.

Purchase order for police and first responder customers in EMEA.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA, SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, announces it has received a $1.3 million purchase order primarily for police and first responder customers in the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) for the Company’s SD7 ruggedized devices, VK7 vehicle units and other accessories. This order brings the year-to-date orders for the SD7 and VK7 to more than $1.8 million.

Over the last 12 months, SYTA stock dropped by -30.93%. The one-year Siyata Mobile Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.0.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.06 million, with 4.58 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, SYTA stock reached a trading volume of 160087567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Siyata Mobile Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72.

SYTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.90. With this latest performance, SYTA shares gained by 21.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.30 for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.54, while it was recorded at 3.21 for the last single week of trading, and 6.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Siyata Mobile Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -174.12 and a Gross Margin at +5.01. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -226.91.

Return on Total Capital for SYTA is now -49.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.12. Additionally, SYTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] managed to generate an average of -$543,645 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 6.74% of SYTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYTA stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 650,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 14.85% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 23,979 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66000.0 in SYTA stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $35000.0 in SYTA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ:SYTA] by around 36,733 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 37 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 652,087 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 688,857 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYTA stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,733 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.