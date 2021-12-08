Mimecast Limited [MIME] moved up 5.87: Why It’s Important

Mimecast Limited [NASDAQ: MIME] closed the trading session at $79.40 on 12/07/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $79.20, while the highest price level was $80.25. The company report on December 7, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Mimecast Limited.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Mimecast Limited (“Mimecast” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MIME), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Permira. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company’s shareholders will receive $80.00 per share in cash for each share of Mimecast common stock that they hold. The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $5.8 billion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 39.69 percent and weekly performance of -1.98 percent. The stock has been moved at 54.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 611.44K shares, MIME reached to a volume of 7888316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MIME shares is $83.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MIME stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Mimecast Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $46 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Mimecast Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on MIME stock. On May 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MIME shares from 56 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mimecast Limited is set at 3.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for MIME in the course of the last twelve months was 50.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Mimecast Limited [MIME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.98. With this latest performance, MIME shares gained by 0.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.46 for Mimecast Limited [MIME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.30, while it was recorded at 76.58 for the last single week of trading, and 57.25 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mimecast Limited [MIME] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.02 and a Gross Margin at +75.73. Mimecast Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.93.

Return on Total Capital for MIME is now 6.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mimecast Limited [MIME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.23. Additionally, MIME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mimecast Limited [MIME] managed to generate an average of $16,853 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Mimecast Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mimecast Limited posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MIME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mimecast Limited go to 16.50%.

There are presently around $4,620 million, or 89.60% of MIME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MIME stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,919,592, which is approximately 39.013% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 2,997,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $238.03 million in MIME stocks shares; and FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, currently with $230.42 million in MIME stock with ownership of nearly 50.239% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mimecast Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in Mimecast Limited [NASDAQ:MIME] by around 11,829,847 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 9,074,538 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 37,286,430 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,190,815 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MIME stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,923,841 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,512,795 shares during the same period.