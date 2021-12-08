Market cap of Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] reaches 24.54M – now what?

Tantech Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: TANH] closed the trading session at $0.57 on 12/07/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.553, while the highest price level was $0.638. The company report on December 6, 2021 that Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $13.7 Million Public Offering of Common Stock for Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -58.41 percent and weekly performance of -42.01 percent. The stock has been moved at -54.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, TANH reached to a volume of 8006968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tantech Holdings Ltd is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for TANH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for TANH in the course of the last twelve months was 2.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.80.

TANH stock trade performance evaluation

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.01. With this latest performance, TANH shares dropped by -18.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TANH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.91 for Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7507, while it was recorded at 0.7934 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0479 for the last 200 days.

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Tantech Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.80% of TANH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TANH stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 135,564, which is approximately 18.036% of the company’s market cap and around 26.35% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 123,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71000.0 in TANH stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $70000.0 in TANH stock with ownership of nearly -33.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Tantech Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ:TANH] by around 238,339 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 618,736 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 83,890 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 773,185 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TANH stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 130,336 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 99,540 shares during the same period.