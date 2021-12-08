Market cap of Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] reaches 1.78B – now what?

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] surged by $0.29 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $6.66 during the day while it closed the day at $6.34. The company report on December 1, 2021 that CEOs of BIRD, ENTEF, OGGFF, and BITF Riding Trillion Dollar Millennial and Gen Z Lifestyle Trends in: Plant-Based Foods, Crypto, Digital Entertainment, Eco-Friendly Brands.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO’s of: Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD), Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF) (TSX.V: BITF) and ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Millennials and Gen-Z are now entering their prime consumer years – driving $1.4 Trillion in spending power. Lifestyle trends embraced by these tech-savvy consumers are creating generational investment opportunities in diverse sectors such as: digital entertainment, cryptocurrencies, plant-based foods, and climate-aware, sustainable apparel brands. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders:.

Bitfarms Ltd. stock has also loss -17.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BITF stock has inclined by 7.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 43.44% and gained 233.68% year-on date.

The market cap for BITF stock reached $1.78 billion, with 166.94 million shares outstanding and 159.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.12M shares, BITF reached a trading volume of 7262993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

BITF stock trade performance evaluation

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.12. With this latest performance, BITF shares dropped by -12.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1033.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.53 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.37, while it was recorded at 6.69 for the last single week of trading.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $169 million, or 8.73% of BITF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 11,212,784, which is approximately 8.828% of the company’s market cap and around 25.06% of the total institutional ownership; COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,797,280 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.73 million in BITF stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $16.07 million in BITF stock with ownership of nearly 1948.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

53 institutional holders increased their position in Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ:BITF] by around 14,604,250 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 2,021,824 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 10,036,411 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,662,485 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BITF stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,147,269 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 1,961,824 shares during the same period.