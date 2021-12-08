Market Analysts see TESSCO Technologies Incorporated [TESS] falling to $35. Time to buy?

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated [NASDAQ: TESS] closed the trading session at $6.77 on 12/07/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.25, while the highest price level was $7.20. The company report on December 7, 2021 that Sidoti December Micro Cap Virtual Conference.

Presentation Times Released for 75+ Presenting Companies.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.49 percent and weekly performance of 27.74 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 27.29K shares, TESS reached to a volume of 11392078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TESSCO Technologies Incorporated [TESS]:

Singular Research have made an estimate for TESSCO Technologies Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Singular Research dropped their target price from $40 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2014, representing the official price target for TESSCO Technologies Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TESSCO Technologies Incorporated is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for TESS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

TESS stock trade performance evaluation

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated [TESS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.74. With this latest performance, TESS shares gained by 11.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TESS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.53 for TESSCO Technologies Incorporated [TESS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.66, while it was recorded at 5.58 for the last single week of trading, and 6.51 for the last 200 days.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated [TESS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated [TESS] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.77 and a Gross Margin at +18.14. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.85.

Return on Total Capital for TESS is now -14.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TESSCO Technologies Incorporated [TESS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.83. Additionally, TESS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TESSCO Technologies Incorporated [TESS] managed to generate an average of -$24,403 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.83.TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TESSCO Technologies Incorporated [TESS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TESSCO Technologies Incorporated posted -0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -106.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TESS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TESSCO Technologies Incorporated go to 10.00%.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated [TESS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21 million, or 55.20% of TESS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TESS stocks are: CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP /VA with ownership of 606,515, which is approximately 17.833% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 445,620 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.02 million in TESS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $2.94 million in TESS stock with ownership of nearly -4.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated [NASDAQ:TESS] by around 215,183 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 461,017 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,415,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,091,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TESS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 95,415 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 106,961 shares during the same period.