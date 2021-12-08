Market Analysts see NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] gaining to $85. Time to buy?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] traded at a high on 12/07/21, posting a 1.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $90.41. The company report on December 2, 2021 that OPAL Fuels, a Leading Vertically Integrated Producer and Distributor of Renewable Natural Gas, to List on Nasdaq through Combination with ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II.

– OPAL Fuels LLC has entered into a business combination agreement with ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (Nasdaq: ACTD) (“ArcLight”) with an enterprise value of $1.75 billion; upon closing, the combined company will be listed on the Nasdaq Exchange under the ticker symbol “OPL”.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

– OPAL Fuels is a leading vertically integrated producer and distributor of renewable natural gas (“RNG”) with a diversified revenue and customer base in 42 states.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7870616 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NextEra Energy Inc. stands at 2.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.82%.

The market cap for NEE stock reached $178.55 billion, with 1.96 billion shares outstanding and 1.96 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.82M shares, NEE reached a trading volume of 7870616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $92.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $87 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $88, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on NEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 38.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has NEE stock performed recently?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.18. With this latest performance, NEE shares gained by 5.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.78 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.29, while it was recorded at 88.81 for the last single week of trading, and 78.92 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NextEra Energy Inc. posted 0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 9.90%.

Insider trade positions for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]

There are presently around $137,971 million, or 79.00% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 177,664,729, which is approximately 0.627% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 151,402,582 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.69 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.98 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly 2.118% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,052 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 59,206,340 shares. Additionally, 879 investors decreased positions by around 37,141,948 shares, while 311 investors held positions by with 1,429,713,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,526,061,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,019,487 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 3,644,905 shares during the same period.