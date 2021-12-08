Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] stock Initiated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $75

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] gained 2.18% or 1.37 points to close at $64.23 with a heavy trading volume of 7297973 shares. The company report on December 3, 2021 that Virent’s Bio-Based Fuel Used in Historic Commercial Passenger Flight Using 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel.

MADISON, Wis. –News Direct– Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

MADISON, Wis., December 2, 2021 /3BL Media/ – Virent contributed to an aviation industry first, as United Airlines flew an aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in one engine and petroleum-based jet fuel in the other. Virent, a Marathon Petroleum Corp. subsidiary, used its BioForm® process to produce synthesized aromatic kerosene (SAK) – a critical component that made the 100% SAF possible.

It opened the trading session at $63.69, the shares rose to $65.41 and dropped to $63.69, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MPC points out that the company has recorded 0.97% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -67.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.35M shares, MPC reached to a volume of 7297973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $75.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $70 to $67. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on MPC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.92.

Trading performance analysis for MPC stock

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.55. With this latest performance, MPC shares dropped by -2.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.76 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.51, while it was recorded at 62.60 for the last single week of trading, and 59.27 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation posted -1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPC.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

There are presently around $31,371 million, or 79.70% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,764,948, which is approximately -0.771% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 62,416,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.01 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.75 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly -0.734% of the company’s market capitalization.

456 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 28,183,409 shares. Additionally, 450 investors decreased positions by around 34,821,684 shares, while 185 investors held positions by with 425,418,342 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 488,423,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,199,820 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 2,208,989 shares during the same period.