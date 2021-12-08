Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] Stock trading around $16.58 per share: What’s Next?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ: HST] traded at a high on 12/07/21, posting a 0.97 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.58. The company report on November 23, 2021 that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Maintains Position as A Global Sustainability Leader on Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust, has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the third year in a row, maintaining its position as a global sustainability leader. Additionally, the Company has been included in the DJSI North America for the fifth consecutive year.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The DJSI World is comprised of corporate leaders in global sustainability across all industries and represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on long-term economic and environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. The Company was one of only five U.S. real estate companies to make this prestigious list.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8752549 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stands at 4.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.16%.

The market cap for HST stock reached $12.10 billion, with 713.90 million shares outstanding and 705.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.32M shares, HST reached a trading volume of 8752549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HST shares is $19.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HST stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on HST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for HST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61.

How has HST stock performed recently?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.61. With this latest performance, HST shares dropped by -9.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.85 for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.92, while it was recorded at 15.92 for the last single week of trading, and 16.86 for the last 200 days.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.83 and a Gross Margin at -53.33. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.19.

Return on Total Capital for HST is now -7.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.31. Additionally, HST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] managed to generate an average of -$4,490,798 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Earnings analysis for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 78.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 28.40%.

Insider trade positions for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]

There are presently around $12,387 million, or 99.24% of HST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 115,461,579, which is approximately 1.424% of the company’s market cap and around 1.19% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 84,449,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 billion in HST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.15 billion in HST stock with ownership of nearly -3.132% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 222 institutional holders increased their position in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:HST] by around 76,778,264 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 59,312,909 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 610,989,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 747,080,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HST stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,080,481 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 12,987,256 shares during the same period.