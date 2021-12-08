Guggenheim lifts Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: NUAN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.74% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.46%. The company report on December 6, 2021 that The Boston Globe Names Nuance a “Top Place to Work for 2021”.

Nuance closes out 2021 with 16th top workplace award of the year.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) announced that it has been named one of the “Top Places to Work for 2021” based on an employee survey conducted by The Boston Globe and Energage. The annual “Top Places to Work” survey asked more than 80,000 employees across 363 organizations in Massachusetts to evaluate their current employers’ organizational health in a series of criteria, including company leadership, compensation and training, and workplace flexibility.

Over the last 12 months, NUAN stock rose by 31.84%. The one-year Nuance Communications Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.07. The average equity rating for NUAN stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.47 billion, with 314.88 million shares outstanding and 283.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, NUAN stock reached a trading volume of 12419107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUAN shares is $57.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Nuance Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Nuance Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on NUAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuance Communications Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUAN in the course of the last twelve months was 91.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

NUAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.46. With this latest performance, NUAN shares dropped by -0.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.60 for Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.15, while it was recorded at 55.06 for the last single week of trading, and 52.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nuance Communications Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.01 and a Gross Margin at +58.26. Nuance Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.28.

Return on Total Capital for NUAN is now 4.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.20. Additionally, NUAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] managed to generate an average of -$2,518 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Nuance Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

NUAN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nuance Communications Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nuance Communications Inc. go to 5.20%.

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,402 million, or 83.70% of NUAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,177,801, which is approximately 6.647% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 17,565,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $960.46 million in NUAN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $673.24 million in NUAN stock with ownership of nearly -1.952% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nuance Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:NUAN] by around 37,478,424 shares. Additionally, 228 investors decreased positions by around 52,191,861 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 173,712,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 263,382,377 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUAN stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,571,551 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 11,985,648 shares during the same period.