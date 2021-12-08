Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] moved up 136.30: Why It’s Important

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ENSC] jumped around 1.84 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.19 at the close of the session, up 136.30%. The company report on November 30, 2021 that Ensysce Biosciences Announces Clinical Trial Progress of its New Class of Opioids.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENSC, OTC: ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company with novel technologies that may provide new hope for those in severe pain, announced the completion of a positive safety review and enrollment of the last cohort of subjects at the highest dose level in the Company’s second study of its Trypsin Activated Abuse Protected (TAAP) Opioid, PF614.

The clinical study is PF614-102 entitled “A Phase 1b, Randomized, 2-Part Single-Center Study to Evaluate the Pharmacokinetics and Safety of Multiple-Ascending Oral Doses (MAD) of PF614 and the Food Effect and Bioavailability/Bioequivalence (BE) of Single Oral Doses of PF614 Relative to OxyContin in Healthy Adult Subjects.” The study is being conducted by Matthew Johnston, MD, PRA Health Sciences, Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. stock is now -74.35% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ENSC Stock saw the intraday high of $3.5199 and lowest of $1.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.99, which means current price is +155.20% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 871.52K shares, ENSC reached a trading volume of 145063297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.31 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has ENSC stock performed recently?

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 101.90. With this latest performance, ENSC shares gained by 41.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.90 for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1900, while it was recorded at 1.7300 for the last single week of trading, and 8.4400 for the last 200 days.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ENSC is now -1.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.12.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC]

There are presently around $10 million, or 14.50% of ENSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENSC stocks are: HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,462,500, which is approximately -28.881% of the company’s market cap and around 33.90% of the total institutional ownership; STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP, holding 323,342 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 million in ENSC stocks shares; and FOUNDERS FUND ILL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.46 million in ENSC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ensysce Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ENSC] by around 658,762 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 1,025,027 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,471,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,155,375 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENSC stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 658,762 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,212 shares during the same period.