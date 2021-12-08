DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] Is Currently -3.67 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] loss -3.67% or -5.28 points to close at $138.60 with a heavy trading volume of 16084915 shares. The company report on December 7, 2021 that DOCU INVESTIGATION: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) Investors to Contact Firm’s Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations.

It opened the trading session at $147.50, the shares rose to $148.80 and dropped to $138.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DOCU points out that the company has recorded -41.70% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, DOCU reached to a volume of 16084915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $246.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities dropped their target price from $320 to $307. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2021, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $389 to $231, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on DOCU stock. On December 03, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for DOCU shares from 340 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 16.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 128.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 154.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for DOCU stock

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -43.74. With this latest performance, DOCU shares dropped by -48.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.93 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 255.88, while it was recorded at 176.44 for the last single week of trading, and 250.34 for the last 200 days.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.42 and a Gross Margin at +73.94. DocuSign Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.74.

Return on Total Capital for DOCU is now -13.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 281.13. Additionally, DOCU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 264.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] managed to generate an average of -$43,209 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DocuSign Inc. posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 68.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 45.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]

There are presently around $21,395 million, or 78.30% of DOCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,147,268, which is approximately -16.544% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 11,695,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.62 billion in DOCU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.56 billion in DOCU stock with ownership of nearly 0.303% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DocuSign Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 561 institutional holders increased their position in DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU] by around 12,754,821 shares. Additionally, 418 investors decreased positions by around 8,907,804 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 132,703,236 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,365,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCU stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,504,611 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 913,663 shares during the same period.