Citigroup slashes price target on Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] – find out why.

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] traded at a high on 12/07/21, posting a 1.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $44.08. The company report on December 1, 2021 that Fifth Third Bancorp to Participate in the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference.

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) will participate in the 2021 Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on December 8, 2021 at approximately 8:40 AM ET. Tim Spence, president, will present on behalf of the Company and will be joined by Jamie Leonard, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Audio webcast and any presentation slides may be viewed live and for approximately 14 days after the conference through the Investor Relations section of www.53.com. Additionally, any slides used in the presentation will be made available in a printer-friendly format on the Company’s website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7277017 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fifth Third Bancorp stands at 3.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.33%.

The market cap for FITB stock reached $30.76 billion, with 697.46 million shares outstanding and 674.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.66M shares, FITB reached a trading volume of 7277017 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]?

Citigroup have made an estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on FITB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fifth Third Bancorp is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for FITB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 54.59.

How has FITB stock performed recently?

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.58. With this latest performance, FITB shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FITB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.67 for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.90, while it was recorded at 43.28 for the last single week of trading, and 40.02 for the last 200 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.73. Fifth Third Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.38.

Return on Total Capital for FITB is now 4.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.52. Additionally, FITB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] managed to generate an average of $72,112 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fifth Third Bancorp posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FITB.

Insider trade positions for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]

338 institutional holders increased their position in Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ:FITB] by around 23,910,481 shares. Additionally, 390 investors decreased positions by around 23,030,319 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 517,103,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 564,044,485 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FITB stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,009,692 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 3,663,613 shares during the same period.