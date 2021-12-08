Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] Is Currently 3.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE: OWL] closed the trading session at $15.91 on 12/07/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.76, while the highest price level was $16.95. The company report on December 7, 2021 that Blue Owl Capital Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of Class A Common Shares.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (the “Company” or “Blue Owl Capital”) (NYSE:OWL) announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by NBSH Blue Investments II, LLC (the “Selling Stockholder”) of 26,717,377 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock at a price to the public of $14.50 per share (the “Offering”). The Offering is expected to close on or about December 9, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, the Selling Stockholder has granted the underwriters a 25-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,007,606 shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts. The Selling Stockholder will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. Blue Owl is not selling any of its Class A common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional ordinary shares. In addition, none of Blue Owl’s directors or officers sold any shares of Class A common stock in this offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Evercore Group L.L.C. are acting as lead joint bookrunning managers for the Offering. BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., MUFG Securities Americas Inc., SG Americas Securities, LLC, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., UBS Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as passive joint bookrunning managers for the Offering. BMO Capital Markets Corp., Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC are acting as co-managers for the Offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 39.81 percent and weekly performance of 5.09 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, OWL reached to a volume of 54637988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18.50, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on OWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.09. With this latest performance, OWL shares dropped by -6.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.34% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.93 for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.10, while it was recorded at 15.21 for the last single week of trading, and 13.09 for the last 200 days.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,295 million, or 99.30% of OWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: BLUE POOL MANAGEMENT LTD. with ownership of 60,878,106, which is approximately 4.812% of the company’s market cap and around 1.04% of the total institutional ownership; ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC, holding 50,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $795.5 million in OWL stocks shares; and BROWN UNIVERSITY, currently with $590.1 million in OWL stock with ownership of nearly 4.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Owl Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE:OWL] by around 100,721,762 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 29,919,917 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 139,315,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,956,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OWL stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 90,435,737 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 19,841,199 shares during the same period.