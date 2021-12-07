ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] is 24.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] jumped around 3.17 points on Monday, while shares priced at $60.08 at the close of the session, up 5.57%. The company report on November 18, 2021 that ZoomInfo Publishes ‘The Modern Sales Playbook: 100 Pipeline Plays’.

Book Offers Strategies and Tactics to Help Revenue Teams Everywhere Hit Their Number.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, announced the publication of “The Modern Sales Playbook: 100 Pipeline Plays,” a comprehensive guide to every stage of the sales cycle, from lead generation through customer retention written by ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock is now 24.57% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZI Stock saw the intraday high of $60.75 and lowest of $55.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 79.17, which means current price is +58.69% above from all time high which was touched on 11/19/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.21M shares, ZI reached a trading volume of 8578692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $85.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $90, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on ZI stock. On November 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ZI shares from 80 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 4.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 95.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has ZI stock performed recently?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.00. With this latest performance, ZI shares dropped by -16.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.30 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.70, while it was recorded at 60.11 for the last single week of trading, and 56.44 for the last 200 days.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.58 and a Gross Margin at +73.58. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.15.

Return on Total Capital for ZI is now 4.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.03. Additionally, ZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] managed to generate an average of -$8,586 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 42.10%.

Insider trade positions for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]

There are presently around $19,611 million, or 71.60% of ZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZI stocks are: CARLYLE GROUP INC. with ownership of 60,755,473, which is approximately -31.191% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; TA ASSOCIATES, L.P., holding 55,848,345 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.36 billion in ZI stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.24 billion in ZI stock with ownership of nearly 165.462% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 218 institutional holders increased their position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ZI] by around 149,425,355 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 31,183,436 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 145,804,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 326,413,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZI stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 89,841,093 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 920,609 shares during the same period.