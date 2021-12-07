Wolfe Research lifts The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE: WMB] jumped around 0.21 points on Monday, while shares priced at $27.32 at the close of the session, up 0.77%. The company report on November 30, 2021 that Williams to Participate in Wells Fargo Virtual Midstream, Utility & Renewables Symposium.

Williams (NYSE: WMB) Chief Operating Officer Micheal Dunn is scheduled to participate in meetings with investors at the Wells Fargo Virtual Midstream, Utility and Renewables Symposium on Wednesday, December 8.

A fireside chat Q&A session with Mr. Dunn is scheduled for approximately 12 p.m. Eastern Time (11 a.m. Central Time). A link to the live webcast, as a well as a replay, will be available at https://investor.williams.com on December 8.

The Williams Companies Inc. stock is now 36.26% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WMB Stock saw the intraday high of $27.6001 and lowest of $27.025 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.89, which means current price is +37.49% above from all time high which was touched on 10/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.36M shares, WMB reached a trading volume of 10002075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMB shares is $31.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Williams Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2021, representing the official price target for The Williams Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on WMB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Williams Companies Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMB in the course of the last twelve months was 34.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has WMB stock performed recently?

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.46. With this latest performance, WMB shares dropped by -3.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.69 for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.03, while it was recorded at 27.02 for the last single week of trading, and 25.80 for the last 200 days.

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.14 and a Gross Margin at +39.18. The Williams Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.73.

Return on Total Capital for WMB is now 6.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 191.46. Additionally, WMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 184.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] managed to generate an average of $44,524 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.The Williams Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Williams Companies Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -71.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Williams Companies Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]

There are presently around $28,239 million, or 85.90% of WMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 110,007,084, which is approximately 1.225% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 100,177,472 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.74 billion in WMB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.29 billion in WMB stock with ownership of nearly 3.197% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Williams Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 489 institutional holders increased their position in The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE:WMB] by around 56,832,240 shares. Additionally, 367 investors decreased positions by around 48,088,169 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 928,732,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,033,653,360 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMB stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,131,915 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 4,823,572 shares during the same period.