why Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.00

Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTR] slipped around -0.57 points on Monday, while shares priced at $8.59 at the close of the session, down -6.22%. The company report on December 6, 2021 that Astra Announces Launch for NASA from Cape Canaveral in January.

Astra to begin operating out of second US spaceport.

Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) (Nasdaq: ASTR) announced that it plans to deploy its first satellite in orbit for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in January 2022. The launch from Cape Canaveral will be conducted out of Space Launch Complex 46 (SLC-46) and will be Astra’s first launch out of Cape Canaveral.

Astra Space Inc. stock is now -15.03% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ASTR Stock saw the intraday high of $9.05 and lowest of $8.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.47, which means current price is +17.02% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.56M shares, ASTR reached a trading volume of 6558829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASTR shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Astra Space Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Astra Space Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astra Space Inc. is set at 0.85 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31.

How has ASTR stock performed recently?

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.61. With this latest performance, ASTR shares dropped by -12.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.07 for Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.47, while it was recorded at 9.80 for the last single week of trading, and 10.60 for the last 200 days.

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] managed to generate an average of -$2,447,424 per employee.Astra Space Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.10 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

Insider trade positions for Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]

There are presently around $650 million, or 37.40% of ASTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASTR stocks are: SHERPACAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 29,450,003, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; CANAAN PARTNERS X LLC, holding 20,689,668 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $177.72 million in ASTR stocks shares; and LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $56.04 million in ASTR stock with ownership of nearly 117.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Astra Space Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ:ASTR] by around 69,934,184 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 8,931,861 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 3,235,949 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,630,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASTR stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 62,751,875 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 8,525,826 shares during the same period.