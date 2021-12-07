why Adicet Bio Inc. [ACET] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.29

Adicet Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: ACET] jumped around 3.77 points on Monday, while shares priced at $13.57 at the close of the session, up 38.47%. The company report on December 6, 2021 that Adicet Bio Announces Positive Interim Clinical Data From First-Ever Allogeneic, Off-The-Shelf, Gamma Delta CAR T Investigational Cell Therapy.

Complete and near complete responses observed with ADI-001 starting at lowest dose level in Phase 1 study for the treatment of B-cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (ORR=75%, CR=50%).

No ADI-001-related serious adverse events, including GvHD, neurotoxicity or high-grade CRS have been reported to date.

Adicet Bio Inc. stock is now -3.42% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACET Stock saw the intraday high of $15.67 and lowest of $12.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.80, which means current price is +117.12% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 109.14K shares, ACET reached a trading volume of 48429158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Adicet Bio Inc. [ACET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACET shares is $28.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACET stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Adicet Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Adicet Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on ACET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adicet Bio Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.70.

How has ACET stock performed recently?

Adicet Bio Inc. [ACET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.54. With this latest performance, ACET shares gained by 47.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.10 for Adicet Bio Inc. [ACET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.86, while it was recorded at 10.91 for the last single week of trading, and 10.52 for the last 200 days.

Adicet Bio Inc. [ACET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adicet Bio Inc. [ACET] shares currently have an operating margin of -179.25. Adicet Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -204.87.

Return on Total Capital for ACET is now -30.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adicet Bio Inc. [ACET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.70. Additionally, ACET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adicet Bio Inc. [ACET] managed to generate an average of -$452,815 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Adicet Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

Earnings analysis for Adicet Bio Inc. [ACET]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adicet Bio Inc. posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 47.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adicet Bio Inc. go to 29.10%.

Insider trade positions for Adicet Bio Inc. [ACET]

There are presently around $280 million, or 62.60% of ACET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACET stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 7,232,856, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP, holding 2,419,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.83 million in ACET stocks shares; and ABINGWORTH LLP, currently with $21.92 million in ACET stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adicet Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Adicet Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:ACET] by around 1,527,392 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 2,106,208 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 17,015,745 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,649,345 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACET stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 761,053 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,785,571 shares during the same period.