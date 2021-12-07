Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE: DVN] traded at a high on 12/06/21, posting a 1.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $42.36. The company report on November 17, 2021 that Devon Energy Announces the Release of Its 2021 Sustainability Report.

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN), (“Devon” or the “Company”) a leading U.S. independent oil and gas producer, announced the release of its latest sustainability report which highlights the company’s efforts to deliver industry-leading results while being a good neighbor, valued and effective community partner, responsible environmental steward, and supportive employer.

“This year Devon celebrated its 50th anniversary, and that longevity is due in large part to the strength of our core values — integrity, relationships, courage, and results,” said Rick Muncrief, President and CEO. “Being a sustainable company means pursuing excellence in all these areas, and this report highlights Devon’s commitment and achievements towards reducing our environmental impact, providing for others, and delivering strong results. We believe that with our dedication to continuous improvement, the next 50 years look strong for Devon.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8377377 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Devon Energy Corporation stands at 6.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.60%.

The market cap for DVN stock reached $28.55 billion, with 671.00 million shares outstanding and 640.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.42M shares, DVN reached a trading volume of 8377377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVN shares is $50.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Devon Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Devon Energy Corporation stock. On June 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DVN shares from 28 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Devon Energy Corporation is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has DVN stock performed recently?

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.55. With this latest performance, DVN shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 160.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.96 for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.82, while it was recorded at 41.72 for the last single week of trading, and 29.81 for the last 200 days.

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Devon Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Devon Energy Corporation posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Devon Energy Corporation go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]

There are presently around $25,833 million, or 91.80% of DVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 76,323,565, which is approximately 1.184% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 54,624,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.31 billion in DVN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.79 billion in DVN stock with ownership of nearly 4.907% of the company’s market capitalization.

457 institutional holders increased their position in Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE:DVN] by around 76,525,950 shares. Additionally, 314 investors decreased positions by around 61,066,170 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 472,249,588 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 609,841,708 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVN stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,896,865 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 6,609,593 shares during the same period.