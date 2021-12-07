Wall Street Analyst Initiated Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE: OWL] jumped around 0.34 points on Monday, while shares priced at $15.42 at the close of the session, up 2.25%. The company report on December 6, 2021 that Blue Owl Capital Announces Launch Of Secondary Offering Of Class A Common Shares.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (the “Company” or “Blue Owl Capital”) (NYSE: OWL) announced that NBSH Blue Investments II, LLC (the “Selling Stockholder”), intends to offer in an underwritten public offering 26,717,377 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock (the “Offering”). The Offering consists entirely of secondary shares to be sold by the Selling Stockholder. The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the shares sold in the Offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the Offering.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock is now 35.50% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OWL Stock saw the intraday high of $15.625 and lowest of $15.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.89, which means current price is +64.92% above from all time high which was touched on 11/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, OWL reached a trading volume of 9175604 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

How has OWL stock performed recently?

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.71. With this latest performance, OWL shares dropped by -9.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.99% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.93 for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.10, while it was recorded at 15.06 for the last single week of trading, and 13.07 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]

There are presently around $4,163 million, or 99.30% of OWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: BLUE POOL MANAGEMENT LTD. with ownership of 60,878,106, which is approximately 4.812% of the company’s market cap and around 1.04% of the total institutional ownership; ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC, holding 50,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $771.0 million in OWL stocks shares; and BROWN UNIVERSITY, currently with $571.93 million in OWL stock with ownership of nearly 4.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Owl Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE:OWL] by around 100,721,762 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 29,919,917 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 139,315,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,956,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OWL stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 90,435,737 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 19,841,199 shares during the same period.