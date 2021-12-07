Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] gain 16.68% so far this year. What now?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ: WBA] gained 4.28% or 1.91 points to close at $46.53 with a heavy trading volume of 12546533 shares. The company report on November 30, 2021 that Walgreens Boots Alliance Acquires Remaining Stake in German GEHE-Alliance Healthcare Joint Venture From McKesson.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) and McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) have reached an agreement for WBA to acquire the remaining 30% share of their GEHE Pharma Handel (GEHE) and Alliance Healthcare Deutschland (AHD) joint venture. Following this transaction, WBA will become the 100% owner of the combined GEHE and Alliance Healthcare businesses in Germany.

GEHE and AHD successfully combined their operations in the German pharmaceutical market on November 1, 2020. In that transaction WBA became the 70% owner of the joint venture with McKesson holding the remaining 30%. ’s announcement follows McKesson’s announcement in July 2021 of the sale of certain European businesses and its intention to exit the European region fully.

It opened the trading session at $44.86, the shares rose to $46.58 and dropped to $44.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WBA points out that the company has recorded -14.72% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -19.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.99M shares, WBA reached to a volume of 12546533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $53.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on WBA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBA in the course of the last twelve months was 16.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for WBA stock

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.37. With this latest performance, WBA shares dropped by -5.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.21 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.84, while it was recorded at 45.15 for the last single week of trading, and 50.25 for the last 200 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.03 and a Gross Margin at +19.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.50.

Return on Total Capital for WBA is now 6.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 146.90. Additionally, WBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] managed to generate an average of $6,330 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.57.Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. go to 5.14%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]

There are presently around $22,882 million, or 58.10% of WBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,177,599, which is approximately 2.084% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,036,288 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.56 billion in WBA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.13 billion in WBA stock with ownership of nearly 3.986% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 597 institutional holders increased their position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ:WBA] by around 35,133,837 shares. Additionally, 549 investors decreased positions by around 32,623,966 shares, while 206 investors held positions by with 424,013,075 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 491,770,878 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBA stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,681,268 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 10,145,812 shares during the same period.