Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] stock Upgrade by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $4

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: TNXP] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.426 during the day while it closed the day at $0.41. The company report on November 23, 2021 that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Clearance of the IND for Potentiated Intranasal Oxytocin (TNX-1900) for the Prevention of Migraine Headache in Chronic Migraineurs.

Approximately Four Million in U.S. Suffer from Chronic Migraine.

Development of TNX-1900 Also Planned for Treatment of Episodic Migraine, Craniofacial Pain and Insulin Resistance.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock has also loss -14.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TNXP stock has declined by -41.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -69.87% and lost -39.30% year-on date.

The market cap for TNXP stock reached $190.04 million, with 366.43 million shares outstanding and 357.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.98M shares, TNXP reached a trading volume of 21162465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNXP shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock. On February 17, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for TNXP shares from 18 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

TNXP stock trade performance evaluation

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.15. With this latest performance, TNXP shares dropped by -26.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.03 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5398, while it was recorded at 0.4317 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8962 for the last 200 days.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TNXP is now -102.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -103.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -103.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.50. Additionally, TNXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] managed to generate an average of -$2,968,412 per employee.Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.20 and a Current Ratio set at 16.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TNXP.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35 million, or 20.00% of TNXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNXP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 27,321,653, which is approximately 3.096% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,006,620 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.56 million in TNXP stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $3.04 million in TNXP stock with ownership of nearly 34.438% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP] by around 14,484,367 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 3,682,728 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 66,931,325 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,098,420 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNXP stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,594,709 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 819,361 shares during the same period.