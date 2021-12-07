Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] – find out why.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.71% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.11%. The company report on November 16, 2021 that CEOs of SPCE, ENTEF, OGGFF, SNDL Driving Innovation and Revenue Growth in Cannabis, E-Sports, Plant-Based Foods, and Space Exploration.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE), ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) and Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders in ’s hottest growth sectors: space exploration, e-sports, plant-based foods, and cannabis.

Over the last 12 months, SPCE stock dropped by -48.82%. The one-year Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.78. The average equity rating for SPCE stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.74 billion, with 254.75 million shares outstanding and 207.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.85M shares, SPCE stock reached a trading volume of 12732065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $26 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on SPCE stock. On August 12, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SPCE shares from 33 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1167.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82.

SPCE Stock Performance Analysis:

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.11. With this latest performance, SPCE shares dropped by -27.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.15 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.02, while it was recorded at 15.31 for the last single week of trading, and 27.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -115581.51 and a Gross Margin at -4082.35. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -114720.59.

Return on Total Capital for SPCE is now -46.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.15. Additionally, SPCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] managed to generate an average of -$331,756 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

SPCE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCE.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $900 million, or 24.60% of SPCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,993,338, which is approximately 16.929% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,458,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $121.55 million in SPCE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $66.81 million in SPCE stock with ownership of nearly 23.159% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPCE] by around 17,214,327 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 9,770,267 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 35,635,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,619,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCE stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,677,184 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 4,827,189 shares during the same period.