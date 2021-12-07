Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD] stock Initiated by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $6

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [NASDAQ: MNMD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.57% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.20%. The company report on December 2, 2021 that MindMed to Participate at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (DE: MMQ) (the “Company”), a leading biotech company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies, announced that MindMed’s Chief Executive Officer, Robert Barrow, will provide a corporate update and the Company’s management will participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference to be held virtually on December 8-9, 2021.

Details on the conference can be found below.

Over the last 12 months, MNMD stock dropped by -9.52%. The average equity rating for MNMD stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $387.01 million, with 226.32 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, MNMD stock reached a trading volume of 7092304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021.

MNMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [MNMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.20. With this latest performance, MNMD shares dropped by -38.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.32 for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [MNMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3093, while it was recorded at 1.8880 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8786 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for MNMD is now -75.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -82.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.79.

Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $76 million, or 0.78% of MNMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,681,997, which is approximately 6.36% of the company’s market cap and around 5.72% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 5,634,088 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.63 million in MNMD stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $4.98 million in MNMD stock with ownership of nearly 7.409% of the company’s market capitalization.

97 institutional holders increased their position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [NASDAQ:MNMD] by around 9,113,231 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 2,217,850 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 33,176,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,507,779 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNMD stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,965,610 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 403,875 shares during the same period.