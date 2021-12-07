Market cap of Moderna Inc. [MRNA] reaches 118.53B – now what?

Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNA] closed the trading session at $306.72 on 12/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $293.60, while the highest price level was $318.785. The company report on December 1, 2021 that Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the UK for Additional 60 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine in 2022 and 2023.

Agreement includes 29 million doses for delivery in 2022 and 31 million doses for delivery in 2023.

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, announced a revised supply agreement with the UK government for up to 60 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, which may include authorized booster vaccine candidates, with up to 29 million doses expected to be delivered in 2022 and up to 31 million doses expected to be delivered in 2023. Under the agreement, the UK government retains a right to increase its purchases in 2022 and 2023 by up to 20% above the contracted volumes, or to decrease by the same amount.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 193.60 percent and weekly performance of -6.95 percent. The stock has been moved at 39.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.72M shares, MRNA reached to a volume of 12620589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Moderna Inc. [MRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $304.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Moderna Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Moderna Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $445, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on MRNA stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MRNA shares from 246 to 445.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc. is set at 26.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRNA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MRNA stock trade performance evaluation

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.95. With this latest performance, MRNA shares dropped by -11.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.11 for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 312.84, while it was recorded at 327.95 for the last single week of trading, and 262.11 for the last 200 days.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moderna Inc. [MRNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -94.99 and a Gross Margin at +95.12. Moderna Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.99.

Return on Total Capital for MRNA is now -37.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Moderna Inc. [MRNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.28. Additionally, MRNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Moderna Inc. [MRNA] managed to generate an average of -$574,665 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Moderna Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Moderna Inc. [MRNA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Moderna Inc. posted -0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -37.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Moderna Inc. go to 16.80%.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $75,283 million, or 61.20% of MRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 42,217,354, which is approximately -7.99% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,181,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.34 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.25 billion in MRNA stock with ownership of nearly 38.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Moderna Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 708 institutional holders increased their position in Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ:MRNA] by around 42,024,067 shares. Additionally, 399 investors decreased positions by around 26,968,458 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 176,452,339 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 245,444,864 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRNA stock had 318 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,298,076 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 960,508 shares during the same period.