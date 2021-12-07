Market cap of Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] reaches 930.56M – now what?

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] slipped around -0.03 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.16 at the close of the session, down -0.94%. The company report on December 6, 2021 that Meta Materials Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META®”) (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, announced the results of its annual meeting of META shareholders, which was held virtually on December 3rd. All seven nominees were elected as directors of the Company, KPMG LLP was appointed as auditor of the Company, and the 2021 Equity Incentive Plan was approved.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The following persons were elected by the shareholders of META as Directors of the Company, each for a one-year term to expire at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, or until their successors are duly elected and qualified or until their earlier resignation or removal:.

Meta Materials Inc. stock is now 125.71% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MMAT Stock saw the intraday high of $3.18 and lowest of $2.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.76, which means current price is +132.01% above from all time high which was touched on 06/21/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.48M shares, MMAT reached a trading volume of 7039077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 516.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

How has MMAT stock performed recently?

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.96. With this latest performance, MMAT shares dropped by -35.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 215.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.05 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.72, while it was recorded at 3.34 for the last single week of trading, and 4.84 for the last 200 days.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -2245.46 and a Gross Margin at -421.73. Meta Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6609.76.

Return on Total Capital for MMAT is now -12.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.91. Additionally, MMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] managed to generate an average of -$3,195,474 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Meta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]

There are presently around $121 million, or 13.80% of MMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,968,802, which is approximately 217.258% of the company’s market cap and around 9.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,381,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.85 million in MMAT stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $12.58 million in MMAT stock with ownership of nearly 289.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:MMAT] by around 25,423,688 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 5,031,894 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 7,961,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,416,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMAT stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,209,861 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,423,467 shares during the same period.