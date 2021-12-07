Market Analysts see Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Exela Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: XELA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.63% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -21.58%. The company report on December 3, 2021 that Exela Technologies, Inc. Announces Successful Results and Expiration of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation.

Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA) announced the expiration and final results with respect to the previously announced exchange offer (the “Exchange Offer”) that certain of its subsidiaries (the “Issuers”) launched on October 27, 2021, as amended on November 19, 2021 and November 26, 2021, to exchange up to $225 million in cash and new 11.500% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the “New Notes”) for the Issuers’ outstanding 10.000% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (the “Old Notes”) and a solicitation of consents to proposed amendments with respect to the indenture governing the Old Notes (the “Consent Solicitation”).

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 3, 2021 (the “Expiration Time”), according to information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc., $912.66 million aggregate principal amount, or approximately 97.6%, of the outstanding Old Notes were validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) pursuant to the Exchange Offer (excluding any Old Notes held by the Issuers or affiliates). As a result, $22.84 million aggregate principal amount, or approximately 2.4%, of the Old Notes (excluding any Old Notes held by the Issuers or affiliates) will remain outstanding following the consummation of the Exchange Offer.

Over the last 12 months, XELA stock dropped by -5.55%. The one-year Exela Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 72.75. The average equity rating for XELA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $207.34 million, with 150.66 million shares outstanding and 130.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.39M shares, XELA stock reached a trading volume of 12158614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XELA shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XELA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Exela Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2019, representing the official price target for Exela Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on XELA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exela Technologies Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for XELA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17.

XELA Stock Performance Analysis:

Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.58. With this latest performance, XELA shares dropped by -46.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XELA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.48 for Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6658, while it was recorded at 1.2040 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1030 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exela Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Exela Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

XELA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exela Technologies Inc. posted -6.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,360.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XELA.

Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16 million, or 19.60% of XELA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XELA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,471,424, which is approximately 228.822% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; SHAY CAPITAL LLC, holding 1,633,985 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 million in XELA stocks shares; and LUMINUS MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.96 million in XELA stock with ownership of nearly -33.086% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exela Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Exela Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:XELA] by around 8,863,309 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 6,729,326 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,030,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,562,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XELA stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,526,444 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 5,660,369 shares during the same period.