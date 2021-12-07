Market Analysts see Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS] gaining to $16.20. Time to buy?

Cloopen Group Holding Limited [NYSE: RAAS] traded at a high on 12/06/21, posting a 27.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.43. The company report on November 18, 2021 that Cloopen Group Holding Limited Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) (“Cloopen” or the “Company”), a leading multi-capability cloud-based communications solution provider in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter ended September 30, 2021 Highlights.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10081099 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cloopen Group Holding Limited stands at 18.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.96%.

The market cap for RAAS stock reached $728.81 million, with 159.84 million shares outstanding and 56.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, RAAS reached a trading volume of 10081099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RAAS shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RAAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cloopen Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Cloopen Group Holding Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloopen Group Holding Limited is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95.

How has RAAS stock performed recently?

Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.25. With this latest performance, RAAS shares dropped by -11.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.63% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.28 for Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.06, while it was recorded at 3.42 for the last single week of trading, and 8.15 for the last 200 days.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.90 and a Gross Margin at +39.08. Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -64.11.

Return on Total Capital for RAAS is now -72.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -195.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -241.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.18. Additionally, RAAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS] managed to generate an average of -$59,722 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Insider trade positions for Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS]

Positions in Cloopen Group Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Cloopen Group Holding Limited [NYSE:RAAS] by around 1,042,907 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 2,674,749 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 5,124,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,842,517 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RAAS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 873,204 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,085,487 shares during the same period.