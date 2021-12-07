Jefferies lifts Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNA] gained 12.60% on the last trading session, reaching $9.74 price per share at the time. The company report on December 6, 2021 that INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DNA) Investors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before January 18, 2022.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of those who acquired Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (“Ginkgo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DNA) (NASDAQ: SRNG) securities from May 11, 2021 through October 5, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 18, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Ginkgo operates a horizontal platform for cell programming, designed to enable biological production of products as diverse as novel therapeutics, key food ingredients, and chemicals currently derived from petroleum. Ginkgo went public via a deSPAC transaction with blank check company Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corporation in September 2021.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. represents 1.32 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.11 billion with the latest information. DNA stock price has been found in the range of $8.25 to $9.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.95M shares, DNA reached a trading volume of 19230585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 86.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

Trading performance analysis for DNA stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.10. With this latest performance, DNA shares dropped by -32.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.62% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.76 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.57, while it was recorded at 10.37 for the last single week of trading.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,500.00. Additionally, DNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.00 and a Current Ratio set at 20.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]

There are presently around $7,345 million, or 76.30% of DNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP with ownership of 302,942,974, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.50% of the total institutional ownership; GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., holding 114,886,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in DNA stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $886.37 million in DNA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

98 institutional holders increased their position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNA] by around 743,954,649 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 79,610,452 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 69,493,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 754,071,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNA stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 651,766,891 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 63,767,305 shares during the same period.