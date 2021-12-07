GCP Applied Technologies Inc. [GCP] Stock trading around $31.64 per share: What’s Next?

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. [NYSE: GCP] price surged by 17.10 percent to reach at $4.62. The company report on December 6, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (“GCP” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GCP), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (“Saint-Gobain”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company’s shareholders will receive $32.00 per share in cash for each share of GCP common stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $2.3 billion.

If you own GCP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:.

A sum of 13409772 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 348.76K shares. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $31.94 and dropped to a low of $30.82 until finishing in the latest session at $31.64.

The one-year GCP stock forecast points to a potential downside of -31.83. The average equity rating for GCP stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GCP shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GCP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CL King raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2018, representing the official price target for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for GCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for GCP in the course of the last twelve months was 318.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. [GCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.35. With this latest performance, GCP shares gained by 51.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.80 for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. [GCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.00, while it was recorded at 27.21 for the last single week of trading, and 23.92 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GCP Applied Technologies Inc. [GCP] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.36 and a Gross Margin at +39.63. GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.13.

Return on Total Capital for GCP is now 7.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GCP Applied Technologies Inc. [GCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.21. Additionally, GCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GCP Applied Technologies Inc. [GCP] managed to generate an average of $51,538 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GCP Applied Technologies Inc. posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GCP.

There are presently around $1,694 million, or 73.90% of GCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GCP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,928,099, which is approximately 4.535% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STARBOARD VALUE LP, holding 6,540,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $206.93 million in GCP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $174.6 million in GCP stock with ownership of nearly 2.405% of the company’s market capitalization.

68 institutional holders increased their position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. [NYSE:GCP] by around 2,961,640 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 1,897,961 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 48,678,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,537,617 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GCP stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,333,057 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 206,423 shares during the same period.