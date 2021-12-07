For Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO], Analyst sees a rise to $14. What next?

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [NASDAQ: TACO] price surged by 66.14 percent to reach at $4.98. The company report on December 6, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (“Del Taco” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TACO), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Jack in the Box Inc. (“Jack in the Box”) (NASDAQ: JACK). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company’s shareholders will receive $12.51 per share in cash for each share of Del Taco common stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $575 million.

If you own Del Taco shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

A sum of 10760845 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 215.10K shares. Del Taco Restaurants Inc. shares reached a high of $12.54 and dropped to a low of $12.39 until finishing in the latest session at $12.51.

The one-year TACO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.02. The average equity rating for TACO stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TACO shares is $13.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TACO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Del Taco Restaurants Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CL King raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Del Taco Restaurants Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $14, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on TACO stock. On October 17, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for TACO shares from 19 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Del Taco Restaurants Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for TACO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for TACO in the course of the last twelve months was 9.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

TACO Stock Performance Analysis:

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 61.63. With this latest performance, TACO shares gained by 48.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TACO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.42 for Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.58, while it was recorded at 8.52 for the last single week of trading, and 9.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Del Taco Restaurants Inc. Fundamentals:

Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

TACO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Del Taco Restaurants Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TACO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Del Taco Restaurants Inc. go to 12.00%.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $311 million, or 69.30% of TACO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TACO stocks are: BELFER MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,535,099, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 2,402,550 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.06 million in TACO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $26.19 million in TACO stock with ownership of nearly -1.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

44 institutional holders increased their position in Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [NASDAQ:TACO] by around 1,019,504 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 2,503,990 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 21,373,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,897,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TACO stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 740,733 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 325,935 shares during the same period.