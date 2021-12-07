Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] stock Initiated by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $18

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: CD] plunged by -$2.9 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $8.08 during the day while it closed the day at $5.92. The company report on December 3, 2021 that Chindata Group Announces Leadership Change.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (“Chindata Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, announced its Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Mr. Jing Ju, effective immediately, would no longer serve in the CEO position, or member of the Company’s Compensation Committee and the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee. After this change, each of the Compensation Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee will now have two members.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Ju for his contributions and dedication to the Company. Chindata Group remains committed to providing innovative, industry-leading data center solutions, and contributing to the important infrastructure of the data center economy in China and other emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock has also loss -39.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CD stock has declined by -52.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -63.34% and lost -75.29% year-on date.

The market cap for CD stock reached $2.21 billion, with 361.94 million shares outstanding and 40.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, CD reached a trading volume of 12938559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CD shares is $19.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CD stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chindata Group Holdings Limited is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for CD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.78.

CD stock trade performance evaluation

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.09. With this latest performance, CD shares dropped by -38.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.89 for Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.28, while it was recorded at 8.61 for the last single week of trading, and 13.24 for the last 200 days.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.54 and a Gross Margin at +37.73. Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.47.

Return on Total Capital for CD is now 0.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.19. Additionally, CD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] managed to generate an average of -$41,846 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Chindata Group Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:CD] by around 24,585,591 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 14,229,625 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 20,333,758 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,148,974 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CD stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,920,418 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 7,485,911 shares during the same period.