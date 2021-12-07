BioNTech SE [BNTX] gain 243.27% so far this year. What now?

BioNTech SE [NASDAQ: BNTX] plunged by -$64.23 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $321.86 during the day while it closed the day at $279.83. The company report on November 25, 2021 that Pfizer and BioNTech Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for COMIRNATY® in Children 5 to under 12 Years of Age in the European Union.

NEW YORK and MAINZ, Germany, November 25, 2021—Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE, “Pfizer”) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech”) announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a positive opinion on the administration of the companies’ COVID-19 vaccine COMIRNATY® in children 5 to under 12 years of age. The European Commission (EC) will review the CHMP recommendation and is expected to make a final decision on a variation to the Conditional Marketing Authorization in the near future. If the EC grants the variation regarding a vaccination in this age group, the decision will be immediately applicable to all 27 EU member states. If approved, COMIRNATY will be the first COVID-19 vaccine authorized in the European Union for individuals 5 to under 12 years of age.

The positive opinion adopted by the CHMP is based on scientific evidence shared by the companies, including results from a Phase 2/3 randomized, controlled trial that included ~4,500 children 5 to under 12 years of age (2,268 from the original group and 2,379 from the supplemental safety group). Participants in this age group received a two-dose regimen of 10-µg doses administered 21 days apart, as compared to the 30-µg doses used in individuals 12 years and older. This dose level was carefully selected for use in the trial based on safety, tolerability and immunogenicity data evaluated as part of a dose-ranging study. The Phase 2/3 trial showed a favorable safety profile, robust immune responses and a vaccine efficacy rate of 90.7% in participants without prior SARS-CoV-2 infection, measured from 7 days after the second dose, during a period when Delta was the prevalant strain. The Data Monitoring Committee for the study has reviewed the data and has not identified any serious safety concerns related to the vaccine.

BioNTech SE stock has also loss -22.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BNTX stock has declined by -19.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 26.94% and gained 243.27% year-on date.

The market cap for BNTX stock reached $65.78 billion, with 244.37 million shares outstanding and 215.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, BNTX reached a trading volume of 6747627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BioNTech SE [BNTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNTX shares is $317.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for BioNTech SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for BioNTech SE stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $230, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on BNTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioNTech SE is set at 27.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for BNTX in the course of the last twelve months was 47.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

BNTX stock trade performance evaluation

BioNTech SE [BNTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.81. With this latest performance, BNTX shares gained by 2.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 133.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.51 for BioNTech SE [BNTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 275.99, while it was recorded at 328.72 for the last single week of trading, and 238.33 for the last 200 days.

BioNTech SE [BNTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioNTech SE [BNTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.27 and a Gross Margin at +87.76. BioNTech SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.15.

Return on Total Capital for BNTX is now -23.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioNTech SE [BNTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.51. Additionally, BNTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioNTech SE [BNTX] managed to generate an average of $8,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.BioNTech SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BioNTech SE [BNTX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BioNTech SE posted -1.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -137.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNTX.

BioNTech SE [BNTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,268 million, or 17.20% of BNTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNTX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 6,345,313, which is approximately -1.313% of the company’s market cap and around 1.18% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 4,283,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 billion in BNTX stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $1.14 billion in BNTX stock with ownership of nearly 1473.688% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioNTech SE stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in BioNTech SE [NASDAQ:BNTX] by around 8,205,463 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 6,372,834 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 22,114,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,693,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNTX stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,178,179 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,179,803 shares during the same period.