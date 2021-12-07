Antero Resources Corporation [AR] stock Initiated by The Benchmark Company analyst, price target now $32

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] jumped around 0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $16.32 at the close of the session, up 0.06%. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Antero Resources Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources”, “Antero”, or the “Company”) announced its third quarter 2021 financial and operational results. The relevant consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Resource’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights Include:.

Antero Resources Corporation stock is now 199.45% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AR Stock saw the intraday high of $16.69 and lowest of $15.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.99, which means current price is +198.35% above from all time high which was touched on 11/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.84M shares, AR reached a trading volume of 6801955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Antero Resources Corporation [AR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $27.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $17 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $19, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on AR stock. On June 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AR shares from 12 to 18.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has AR stock performed recently?

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.12. With this latest performance, AR shares dropped by -20.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 288.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.98 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.42, while it was recorded at 16.48 for the last single week of trading, and 14.17 for the last 200 days.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Resources Corporation [AR] shares currently have an operating margin of -60.76 and a Gross Margin at -55.62. Antero Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.45.

Return on Total Capital for AR is now -12.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Antero Resources Corporation [AR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.38. Additionally, AR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Antero Resources Corporation [AR] managed to generate an average of -$2,428,921 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Antero Resources Corporation posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 155.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AR.

Insider trade positions for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]

There are presently around $3,860 million, or 77.50% of AR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 26,080,579, which is approximately 56.72% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,810,782 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $421.23 million in AR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $372.59 million in AR stock with ownership of nearly 2.755% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR] by around 35,818,815 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 30,437,772 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 170,288,040 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,544,627 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AR stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,679,509 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 4,867,166 shares during the same period.