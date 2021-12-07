Alcoa Corporation [AA] gain 97.66% so far this year. What now?

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] closed the trading session at $45.56 on 12/06/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $44.13, while the highest price level was $46.7381. The company report on November 23, 2021 that William F. Oplinger, Alcoa’s EVP and CFO, to Participate in Conference Hosted by Citi.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) announced that William F. Oplinger, Alcoa’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question and answer session at the virtual Citi Conference, beginning at 8:45 a.m. EST on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

The question and answer session will follow introductory comments by Mr. Oplinger regarding the business and outlook.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 97.66 percent and weekly performance of -7.29 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.33M shares, AA reached to a volume of 7042462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alcoa Corporation [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $59.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $52 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $52, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on AA stock. On September 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AA shares from 51 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 2.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for AA in the course of the last twelve months was 192.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

AA stock trade performance evaluation

Alcoa Corporation [AA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.29. With this latest performance, AA shares dropped by -1.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.13 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.65, while it was recorded at 44.95 for the last single week of trading, and 40.12 for the last 200 days.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alcoa Corporation [AA] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.68 and a Gross Margin at +8.16. Alcoa Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.81.

Return on Total Capital for AA is now 6.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alcoa Corporation [AA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.74. Additionally, AA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alcoa Corporation [AA] managed to generate an average of -$13,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alcoa Corporation [AA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alcoa Corporation posted -1.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AA.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,474 million, or 77.50% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,712,015, which is approximately 1.673% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,445,085 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $384.76 million in AA stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $298.96 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly -13.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alcoa Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 240 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 29,663,181 shares. Additionally, 206 investors decreased positions by around 30,255,086 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 82,184,613 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,102,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,523,055 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,853,208 shares during the same period.