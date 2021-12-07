AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] Stock trading around $121.35 per share: What’s Next?

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] price surged by 2.10 percent to reach at $2.5. The company report on December 6, 2021 that Upadacitinib (RINVOQ®) Achieved Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints in First Phase 3 Induction Study in Patients with Crohn’s Disease.

– In U-EXCEED, a significantly higher proportion of patients with moderate to severe Crohn’s disease treated with upadacitinib (45 mg once daily for induction) achieved both primary endpoints of clinical remission[a,b] and endoscopic response[c] compared to placebo at week 12[1].

– The study showed that a significantly higher proportion of upadacitinib-treated patients achieved steroid-free clinical remission[d] at week 12 compared to placebo[1].

A sum of 8903553 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.44M shares. AbbVie Inc. shares reached a high of $122.45 and dropped to a low of $119.21 until finishing in the latest session at $121.35.

The one-year ABBV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.96. The average equity rating for ABBV stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $131.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for AbbVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for AbbVie Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABBV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbbVie Inc. is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 16.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ABBV Stock Performance Analysis:

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.82. With this latest performance, ABBV shares gained by 3.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.09 for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.04, while it was recorded at 117.65 for the last single week of trading, and 112.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AbbVie Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.12 and a Gross Margin at +69.18. AbbVie Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.95.

Return on Total Capital for ABBV is now 19.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 185.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 665.82. Additionally, ABBV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 599.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] managed to generate an average of $96,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.AbbVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

ABBV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AbbVie Inc. posted 2.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbbVie Inc. go to 4.48%.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] Insider Position Details

Positions in AbbVie Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,454 institutional holders increased their position in AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV] by around 58,372,378 shares. Additionally, 984 investors decreased positions by around 61,368,187 shares, while 320 investors held positions by with 1,065,944,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,185,685,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABBV stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,376,981 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 5,039,414 shares during the same period.